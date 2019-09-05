Jeff Stelling arriving at Victoria Park on the second last leg of his 2017 March for Men fundraising for Prostrate Cancer UK

Having previously completed several arduous walks which have raised over £800,000 for Prostate Cancer UK, the popular presenter, who is also president of Hartlepool United, is set to walk four marathons in four days and in a different country each day.

Starting on Thursday, September 5 in Glasgow, Jeff will be joined by hundreds of supporters with a smattering of sporting celebrities lending their support.

Despite not being as long as his last challenge which saw him complete 15 marathons in 15 consecutive days, Jeff says he is feeling the pressure as each one will be a race against time.

“I’m feeling nervous,” he said. “On the last one I had all the benefits of physio at the end of the day and a meal, a beer and long bath.

“With this it will be straight to the airport afterwards to make sure I catch my flight to the next venue so there will be no time for any sort of recovery.

“This is like one wild scramble in 96 hours.”

He is also carrying a knee injury he hopes won’t slow him down too much.

Jeff Stelling is hitting the road again

From Glasgow, Jeff, who is an ambassador for Prostate Cancer UK, heads to Belfast on Friday, followed by Cardiff on Saturday, and finishes in London on Sunday.

Among the ‘usual suspects’ joining him along the way will be David Moyes, Paul Merson and Colin Murray, as well as over 500 members of the public.

“People have been fantastic,” he added. “You are always hesitant about saying yes to these challenges because you remember the pain and misery of the others, but then you think about the high points and the cause.

“We have had fantastic sponsorship from Sky Bet and I’m pretty confident we will raise £200,000 to get over £1 million which is brilliant and shows how much the people walking and the public have supported it.”