Smiles and mini super heroes as Hartlepool nursery celebrates seventh birthday
A Hartlepool nursery celebrated its seventh birthday in style after not being able to hold a party last year due to pandemic restrictions.
A bouncy castle, costumes and a cake were in order as mini super heroes descended on the Belle Vue Community Centre for the long-awaited birthday party of Little Treasures Day Nursery.
The nursery, in the town’s Kendal Road, turned seven and both children and staff were excited to get a slice of cake – and normality.
Manager Claire Wainwright said the children were “really excited”, adding: “We told them in advance that we were having a birthday party, a bouncy castle, some party food and some celebrations.
"They were really excited to come into nursery this morning. A lot of them had fancy dress and party clothes on.
“It was lovely for the children to just enjoy the freedom of having a party, which they haven’t been able to do for such a long time.
"It was lovely to see their happy faces coming into nursery this morning, all excited and ready to go.”
A party was off limits last year as the country was in lockdown and Wednesday’s occasion was special for the staff as well.
Claire said: “It was lovely for the staff to see children play as children should be, not having to keep their distance or being weary of where the children are.
"It was nice for them just to be able to freely play like children should do.
"It was nice for the staff to see the children being children really.”
The nursery, which is attended by 52 children and has seven members of staff, held a party in both its morning and afternoon sessions.
Claire added: "It was nice to be able to celebrate on our birthday as well.
"For a lot of the children, it was their first time being able to have that kind of experience at a large party and to just run wild really for a couple of hours and enjoy that time.”
Reflecting on the anniversary, she said: “We look forward to reaching another milestone of another seven years.”