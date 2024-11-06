A community sports club in Hartlepool has thanked the public for their generosity in helping them raise the money needed to get their club back up and running after a recent burglary.

The Dodgeball Centre, in Winterbottom Avenue, Hartlepool, was broken into sometime between 7pm on Friday, November 1, and 3pm on Sunday, November 3.

According to the club, which is home to Hartlepool Mavericks Dodgeball Club, their metal fencing was cut, their padlocks were broken and their fire doors were forced open.

The club’s takings for the month and fundraising money were also stolen including “a bag of copper coins”.

A spokesperson for the club said afterwards: “Obviously we were really shocked to see someone would target our community club as we already have lots of security in place.”

Several pieces of equipment were also taken during the break-in including an amplifier that is used for disability fitness classes, a Google Chrome Book and a microwave from the cafe upstairs.

They added: “They must have known they were being filmed as they have also ripped out the security system hard drive.

“This has been really upsetting and we will need to replace the rear doors.

“As a community club always trying to keep afloat this really isn’t what we needed at all but we have been so humbled by so many people coming forward to help and offer their support.

"Donations have continued to come in and we can’t thank everyone enough as we are well aware people don’t have surplus cash right now with the cost of living continuing to rise and on the run up to Christmas too.

“We have amazing parents and families as well as some great support from the Dodgeball community and we are so very grateful for their generosity and kindness.”

The club delivers sessions to all ages and abilities acts as a hub for one of the fastest growing sports in the UK.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Police were notified of a break-in at the Dodgeball Centre on Winterbottom Avenue, in Hartlepool, which is believed to have taken place between 7pm on Friday, 1st November, and 3pm on Sunday, 3rd November.

“A large amount of cash had been stolen as well as a CCTV system’s hard drive.

“Scene of Crime Officers have been tasked to attend and other enquiries are underway.

“We would appeal for anyone with information or who may have doorbell, dashcam or private CCTV footage which could assist to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 211974.

“If you don’t want to speak to police you can pass information anonymously to https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or phone them on 0800 555 111.”

The club has set up a Go Fund Me page and has already raised more than £2,700.

Donations can be made online at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hartlepoolmavericks?utm.