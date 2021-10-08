Son of beloved Hartlepool community worker to walk from Newcastle to Hartlepool football grounds in her memory

Teresa Driver at work at The Annexe where she helped many people during the 10 years she worked there.

Teresa Driver, who was a hugely respected senior development worker at The Annexe, in Dyke House, died in July aged just 48 leaving the whole community in shock.

She suddenly became ill at home and died a short time later in hospital. The cause of her death has not yet been confirmed.

On Sunday, October 17, Teresa’s son Mike Driver is organising a 31-mile sponsored walk in one day from St James’ Park, home of Newcastle United, to Hartlepool United where he regularly takes photos.

Mike Driver with his baby nephew Kai Howard who would have been Teresa's first grandchild.

He is doing it to raise money for the two causes that were closest to Teresa’s heart, The Annexe and Miles for Men, which she also did a lot of work for.

Mike, 29, said: “When it happened they were both there for us if we needed anyone to talk to.

“I thought it would be nice to give something back to them.

“Out of all the charities in town, they are genuine who really help local people.

Teresa was invited to the Queen's garden party in 2019.

“It’s going to be hard physically and emotionally because of the reasons we’re doing it.

“It’s still raw.”

Mike and his dad Steve said they did not realise just how much Teresa did for the community until they lost her.

“She never boasted about it,” said Steve. “She did it because she wanted to.”

Teresa helped hundreds of people in Dyke House and across Hartlepool.

Teresa worked at The Annexe for 10 years where she helped hundreds of youngsters in the area and also worked closely with other organisations including the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, St Oswald’s Church and Nasir Mosque.

In 2019 she was invited to the Queen’s garden party at Buckingham Palace in recognition of all her work.

After her death residents in Dyke House raised £800 for a memorial bench in St Oswald’s Church garden.

Sacha Bedding, chief executive of The Wharton Trust which runs The Annexe, said Teresa was “irreplaceable”

He said: “There’s a Teresa-sized hole in this organisation which won’t be filled.

“Her family shared her with Dyke House.

“She impacted the lives of hundreds of young people in Hartlepool and the town is poorer for her passing.”

Sacha added: “I think what Michael is doing in memory of his mam is so humbling.

“She would be so proud.”

Teresa also worked closely with Miles for Men including helping with grant applications and donating things for the people they help.

Founder Micky Day said: “The loss of Teresa to the community is absolutely devastating.

“She was an absolute diamond of a lady. Everything she did was for Hartlepool.

“She will be missed by so many in the voluntary sector.”

Teresa was also mum to Kayleigh and just missed out on meeting her first grandchild Kai born in September.

Mike thanked everyone for their support since losing Teresa and who has sponsored him.

He has raised over £1,000 so far, and is inviting people to join him on the walk by donating £10 via his St James to Pools page at gofundme.com

