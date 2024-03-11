South East Poolies 'want to make a difference' for Hartlepool United
The South East Poolies say regular dialogue is planned as part of the informal arrangement.
The southern fans, who attend most games as a group in London and the South East, are also aiming to enhance their existing activities.
These include raising valuable funds for youth football and continuing its own player of the year award.
In the past the group has also arranged match day hospitality for school children and NHS workers.
Member Stu Miller said: “As supporters, we’re ready to roll up our sleeves and contribute.
“We want to build a stronger, more vibrant Hartlepool United by working together. It’s no longer just about what the club can do for us, it’s our turn to contribute and make a difference.”
If you’re cheering from afar and want to join the group, message the South East Poolies Facebook page.