The challenge involves teams receiving a stake of £50 which they are encouraged to use to generate as much money as possible for Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice.

The event is taking place from December 1 to February 29 next year and teams can be as creative as they like with their ideas as long as the fundraising is legal and ethical.

Alice House Hospice, which serves communities across Hartlepool and East Durham, hopes the campaign will help develop people’s business and team working skills as well as raising vital funds.

Specsavers, Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

Steven Wheatley, Specsavers retail director, said: “Alice House Hospice is hugely important to Hartlepool as it offers invaluable comfort, care and support to loved ones affected by life-limiting illnesses.

"Our staff members are passionate about supporting Alice House Hospice as they have experienced first-hand just how important Alice House is to families around Hartlepool.

"As a business, we will continue to support Alice House Hospice and we encourage the people of Hartlepool to do so, too.”

Following the campaign, an awards ceremony will take place, with prizes available for a range of achievements such as raising the most money.

Janice Forbes, community fundraiser at Alice House Hospice, said: “We are excited for the £50 challenge and are looking forward to working on this with Specsavers Hartlepool, long term supporters of Alice House Hospice.”

Teams can be registered at https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/50PoundChallenge2023.