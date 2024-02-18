Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It comes as part of a Sport England initiative, titled Moving Communities Place, and aims to provide valuable insight into people’s physical activity levels, preferences and the barriers they face.

The survey has been launched following Hartlepool’s selection by Sport England as one of nine England-wide pilot areas, and can be accessed until midnight on Thursday, February 22.

Information collected will be used by Hartlepool Borough Council, the voluntary sector and partner organisations to help create “exciting, appropriate and accessible opportunities” for people in the town to lead active lives.

Competitors taking part in Hartlepool's Big Lime Triathlon.

The data will also be available to Sport England to help shape national strategy.