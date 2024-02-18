Sport England survey aims to build picture of Hartlepool's physical activity levels
It comes as part of a Sport England initiative, titled Moving Communities Place, and aims to provide valuable insight into people’s physical activity levels, preferences and the barriers they face.
The survey has been launched following Hartlepool’s selection by Sport England as one of nine England-wide pilot areas, and can be accessed until midnight on Thursday, February 22.
Information collected will be used by Hartlepool Borough Council, the voluntary sector and partner organisations to help create “exciting, appropriate and accessible opportunities” for people in the town to lead active lives.
The data will also be available to Sport England to help shape national strategy.
The survey can be completed at http://tinyurl.com/HartlepoolCommunitySurvey and those taking part can choose to be entered into a draw to possibly win one of three £50 Love to Shop vouchers.