Clockwise from top left: Crimdon Dene; The Headland; Ward Jackson Park; Steetley Pier.
Clockwise from top left: Crimdon Dene; The Headland; Ward Jackson Park; Steetley Pier.

Spring is in the air: 13 picturesque walks to enjoy in and around Hartlepool

Spring is in the air again and what better way to spend it than outdoors?

By Madeleine Raine
Published 16th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

From Seaton Snook Stroll and Saltholme to Ward Jackson Park and Hart. These are just some of the local walks in and around Hartlepool that are suitable for a wide range of ages and abilities.

Can you spot any signs of spring?

Popular amongst dog walkers and locals, Crimdon Dene encourages you to appreciate the natural beauty of its flora and fauna.

1. Crimdon Dene

Popular amongst dog walkers and locals, Crimdon Dene encourages you to appreciate the natural beauty of its flora and fauna. Photo: Frank Reid

Ward Jackson Park is known for its collection of Victorian and Edwardian features, boasting a band stand, fishing, bowls and flower gardens to name a few.

2. Ward Jackson Park

Ward Jackson Park is known for its collection of Victorian and Edwardian features, boasting a band stand, fishing, bowls and flower gardens to name a few. Photo: Frank Reid

Blue Lagoon is a quiet beach in the cove next to Seaton Carew. With soft tides and a dunes hideout, this is the perfect walk for a spring day.

3. Blue Lagoon, Seaton Carew

Blue Lagoon is a quiet beach in the cove next to Seaton Carew. With soft tides and a dunes hideout, this is the perfect walk for a spring day. Photo: Frank Reid

Steetley Pier is the perfect place to catch an evening sunset, or if you're lucky, the Northern Lights. Depending on the tide, you can even take a ride on the pier's very own swing.

4. Steetley Pier, The Headland

Steetley Pier is the perfect place to catch an evening sunset, or if you're lucky, the Northern Lights. Depending on the tide, you can even take a ride on the pier's very own swing. Photo: Frank Reid

