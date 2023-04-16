From Seaton Snook Stroll and Saltholme to Ward Jackson Park and Hart. These are just some of the local walks in and around Hartlepool that are suitable for a wide range of ages and abilities.
Can you spot any signs of spring?
1. Crimdon Dene
Popular amongst dog walkers and locals, Crimdon Dene encourages you to appreciate the natural beauty of its flora and fauna. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Ward Jackson Park
Ward Jackson Park is known for its collection of Victorian and Edwardian features, boasting a band stand, fishing, bowls and flower gardens to name a few. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Blue Lagoon, Seaton Carew
Blue Lagoon is a quiet beach in the cove next to Seaton Carew. With soft tides and a dunes hideout, this is the perfect walk for a spring day. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Steetley Pier, The Headland
Steetley Pier is the perfect place to catch an evening sunset, or if you're lucky, the Northern Lights. Depending on the tide, you can even take a ride on the pier's very own swing. Photo: Frank Reid