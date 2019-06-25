Squaddies on 200-mile exercise ahead of Armed Forces Day parade in Hartlepool
Army reservists walking 200 miles across the country were given a boost from the Mayor of Hartlepool.
Thirteen part-time soldiers who are members of 883 Squadron, based in Easington Road, Hartlepool, are marching from the west to the east coast of England to highlight the work they do.
They are a postal and courier squadron and part of the (162 Regiment) Royal Logistics Corps responsible for dealing with Armed Forces mail including official orders and secret documents.
The walkers are due to reach the end of the coast to coast walk at Robin Hood’s Bay, in North Yorkshire, on Friday, June 28.
But there will be little time to put their feet up as the next day they will be taking part in Hartlepool’s Armed Forces Day activities at the National Museum of the Royal Navy.
The tired walkers were given a boost when the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Brenda Loynes met them at the half way point on the walk at Keld, in North Yorkshire.
Coun Loynes said: “It was a great pleasure to meet members of 883 Squadron at the half way point of their Coast to Coast Walk.
“It was wonderful to meet a number of Army reservists linked to Hartlepool and it was fascinating to hear about their military responsibilities.
“I wish the walkers well as they complete their 200-mile walk and I am looking forward to seeing them in Hartlepool next weekend for our Armed Forces Day event.”
The Mayor was also joined by Ian Berry the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of County Durham.
Major Bruce Spencer, who is part of the 883 Squadron walkers, said: “It was a real pleasure to see Councillor Loynes and introduce her to the squadron.”
The walkers are making good progress.
Major Bruce added: “We have been walking for more than 10 days now. We have had a couple of people with blisters and one chap had to withdraw for a day after picking up a bout of flu but will be rejoining us. We have organised this exercise to concentrate attention on Hartlepool and a great squadron but also the regiment which is five years old.”