Squirrel freed after becoming trapped in bird feeder in Hartlepool garden

RSPCA animal rescuer officer Ruth Thomas-Coxon was called to the property in Blakelock Gardens on Saturday, December 4, after the home-owner spotted the stricken rodent at around lunchtime.

The lady had gone to restock the nuts in the supposedly squirrel-proof feeder only to find the intruder well and truly stuck inside.

The feeder is designed to allow small birds to reach the nuts from the outside, while stopping squirrels from getting inside – but the hungry animal had managed to squeeze through the small gaps.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruth could see the frightened patient was in need of help, so she carefully used wire cutters to release it safely.

“This greedy boy must have gone in - even though this is a squirrel proof feeder - and obviously he had such a good feed he got wedged and was unable to exit,” she said.

"Luckily his predicament was spotted or he could have endured prolonged suffering.

The squirrel is stuck fast

“He was obviously frightened but otherwise appeared unscathed from his ordeal - however he probably needs to lay off the nuts for a while.

“I freed him in situ, as we’re legally allowed to do, and as soon as he was free he made a quick getaway - which was good to see.”

The RSPCA is urging people to keep an eye on all wildlife feeders in their garden to make sure animals do not get stuck or injured.

“There are many types of ‘squirrel-proof’ feeders available but it seems that a few could still trap wildlife,” said Ruth.

Pliers had to be used to cut away part of the cage

“I would urge people who have them to check their feeders regularly to look out for any trapped wildlife and if you are going on holiday take them down.

If you encounter a squirrel caught in a bird feeder, do not try to free the animal yourself as you may risk hurting it or yourself. Instead monitor the situation and call the RSPCA emergency line on 0300 1234 999.

To support the RSPCA, visit www.rspca.org.uk/rescuexmas.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.