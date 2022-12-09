St Aidan’s Church of England Memorial Primary School, in Loyalty Road, Hartlepool, hosted its 10th annual bedtime stories event to try and encourage pupils to read more.

Around 100 key stage one children and 100 key stage two children attended the event on alternate nights where they experienced a magical evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school was decorated with fairy lights, cushions and blankets with every child receiving a mug of hot chocolate and biscuits as they read.

St. Aidan's CE Memorial Primary School pupil Isaac finds a quiet place to read at the end of the Christmas book fair.

The event organiser, Kirsty Lightowler, said: “It was a really nice atmosphere.”

Pupils were given a selection of books to choose from which could help expand their vocabulary and listening skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents were also welcome at the event where they were able to read with their child and enjoy a sweet mince pie.

Mrs Lightowler, who has worked at St Aidan’s for 10 years, said: "It’s important to share stories with your child.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Cormack (31) with his son Matthew (4) as they pick their books at the St. Aidan's CE Memorial Primary School Christmas book fair.

She added: "We want to work together, we do not want to keep school and home life separate. We like to involve the children as much as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school also sold books at discounted prices to support struggling families during the cost of living crisis.

Mrs Lightowler said: "We need to get books into homes and get children to enjoy those books.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “You will never be a reader if you do not enjoy reading.”

Sisters Ada and Grace reading together at the St. Aidan's CE Memorial Primary School Christmas book fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad