St Valentine’s Day is on Wednesday, February 14, and is celebrated by people all across the UK.
As the day approaches, here are nine of the top florists in and around Hartlepool to buy flowers for your loved ones.
Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.
1. Florians, Hartlepool
Florians has a 5 star rating and 14 reviews. One customer said: "Amazing quality, prompt delivery and personal service." Photo: Frank Reid
2. Hole in the Wall Florist, Hartlepool
Hole in the Wall Florist has a 5 star rating and seven reviews. One customer said: "Friendly and helpful service as always. I don't go anywhere else." Photo: Frank Reid
3. Flower Lounge, Hartlepool
Flower Lounge has a 4.9 star rating and 35 reviews. One customer said: "Amazing quality flowers, good value and amazing service." Photo: Frank Reid
4. In Bloom Flower Shop, Easington Colliery
In Bloom Flower Shop has a 4.7 star rating and 108 reviews. One customer said: "Beautiful flowers for any occasion at very reasonable prices. Never disappointed." Photo: Frank Reid