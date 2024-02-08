News you can trust since 1877
St Valentine's Day 2024: Here are the top nine florists in and around Hartlepool

As St Valentine’s Day approaches, we thought we would share the top nine florists in and around Hartlepool as rated by people on Google.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 8th Feb 2024, 10:31 GMT

St Valentine’s Day is on Wednesday, February 14, and is celebrated by people all across the UK.

As the day approaches, here are nine of the top florists in and around Hartlepool to buy flowers for your loved ones.

Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.

Florians has a 5 star rating and 14 reviews. One customer said: "Amazing quality, prompt delivery and personal service."

1. Florians, Hartlepool

Florians has a 5 star rating and 14 reviews. One customer said: "Amazing quality, prompt delivery and personal service."

Hole in the Wall Florist has a 5 star rating and seven reviews. One customer said: "Friendly and helpful service as always. I don't go anywhere else."

2. Hole in the Wall Florist, Hartlepool

Hole in the Wall Florist has a 5 star rating and seven reviews. One customer said: "Friendly and helpful service as always. I don't go anywhere else."

Flower Lounge has a 4.9 star rating and 35 reviews. One customer said: "Amazing quality flowers, good value and amazing service."

3. Flower Lounge, Hartlepool

Flower Lounge has a 4.9 star rating and 35 reviews. One customer said: "Amazing quality flowers, good value and amazing service."

In Bloom Flower Shop has a 4.7 star rating and 108 reviews. One customer said: "Beautiful flowers for any occasion at very reasonable prices. Never disappointed."

4. In Bloom Flower Shop, Easington Colliery

In Bloom Flower Shop has a 4.7 star rating and 108 reviews. One customer said: "Beautiful flowers for any occasion at very reasonable prices. Never disappointed."

