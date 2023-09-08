Watch more videos on Shots!

The successful run was recorded by club members over the course of 11 days in August.

Getting an ace has always been seen by many average golfers as the pinnacle of their golfing career, as the odds for achieving it are thought to be 12,500 to 1.“It was a staggering period. As a club I don’t think we have ever known anything like it,” said club secretary Roy Leonard.

“Seaton celebrates its 150th year in 2024 and we have some long-standing members here who can’t remember anything quite like it.”

Carl Mason and Barry 'Badger' Parkes on the Mashie hole at Seaton Carew Golf Club.

The incredible run of good fortune started on August 18 when David Goodchild holed out at the 15th hole, known as Cosy Corner, using a three wood.

Just two days later Carl Mason scored his first ever ace in 40 years as a member at Seaton Carew at the sixth with a seven-iron.

Carl, 70, whose handicap peaked at seven before he started to suffer from frozen shoulders, said: “All I said to the three guys who witnessed it on the adjacent tee was ‘now I can die a happy man!’

“I have been on the edge of the hole on the 15th before, waiting for it to drop, and that was around 20 years ago. I just thought it would never happen."

The trend continued five days later when former Hartlepool United footballer Barry “Badger” Parkes, now aged 83, struck the ninth ace of his 46 years as a member with his five wood on the sixth.

“I feel so privileged to have hit nine when a lot of people haven't even had one, I am a lucky so-and-so because the ball just keeps dropping in,” said Barry.

Sean Cussons became the fourth member of this illustrious group to hole out at the sixth, also known as the Mashie, using a nine-iron on August 28.

The final member of the quintet was Peter Fearon when he got the fourth ace of his career and the first in a competition.