The pump track, in Station Town, is open to the public from 11am on Saturday, May 18.
The track stretches 200 metres in length and is purpose-built for all types of cycling.
It has a circuit of rollers, banked turns and features designed to be ridden by riders that generate momentum by upper and lower body movements rather than pedalling or pushing.
Kevin Knight, chair of Hutton Henry and Station Town Parish Council, said: “After three years of hard work and heart ache, we finally managed to break ground by the eighth of April.”
Parish councillors have had a lot of support in the development and regeneration of what used to be a playing field
Kevin said: “We have had a lot of assistance in the way of funding.
"We have had funding from our county councillors Rob Crute, Stacey Deinali, Joy Allen the PCC, Small Villages funding and funding from the National Lottery.
"It went from a dirt track into what we have now.”
Lisa Hall, the parish council’s clerk, said: “Station Town is a former mining community and an area of high deprivation.
"The village has very few amenities and no leisure activities, especially for young people and therefore, anti-social behaviour is one of the main concerns for our residents.”
She continued: "The track has been built on an area of land known for issues with off-road bikes and other reports of anti-social behaviour and the council hope that residents will see a notable reduction.”
The pump track is open 24 hours seven days a week and can be used by people of all ages and abilities.
