Kevin Knight, chair of the Hutton Henry and Station Town parish council stands at the new pump track in Station Town, County Durham. This is the first track of its kind in County Durham and is free to use for people of all ages and abilities.

East Durham’s first pump cycle track is opening its doors to the public after three years in the making – with councillors hoping it will reduce anti-social behaviour in the area.

The pump track, in Station Town, is open to the public from 11am on Saturday, May 18.

The track stretches 200 metres in length and is purpose-built for all types of cycling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has a circuit of rollers, banked turns and features designed to be ridden by riders that generate momentum by upper and lower body movements rather than pedalling or pushing.

This pump track in Station Town, County Durham, stretches 200 metres and is purpose-built for cycling. It has a circuit of rollers, banked turns and features designed to be ridden by riders generating momentum by body movements rather than pedalling or pushing.

Kevin Knight, chair of Hutton Henry and Station Town Parish Council, said: “After three years of hard work and heart ache, we finally managed to break ground by the eighth of April.”

Parish councillors have had a lot of support in the development and regeneration of what used to be a playing field

Kevin said: “We have had a lot of assistance in the way of funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have had funding from our county councillors Rob Crute, Stacey Deinali, Joy Allen the PCC, Small Villages funding and funding from the National Lottery.

"It went from a dirt track into what we have now.”

Lisa Hall, the parish council’s clerk, said: “Station Town is a former mining community and an area of high deprivation.

"The village has very few amenities and no leisure activities, especially for young people and therefore, anti-social behaviour is one of the main concerns for our residents.”

She continued: "The track has been built on an area of land known for issues with off-road bikes and other reports of anti-social behaviour and the council hope that residents will see a notable reduction.”

The track can be used by skateboards, mountain bikes, BMX bikes, scooters and wheelchairs.