Do you recognise any of these people or places from Hartlepool in 1972?

Step back in time: 13 retro photos of life in Hartlepool in 1972

By Madeleine Raine
Published 6th Jul 2025, 10:00 BST
From football matches to swimming lessons, a lot was happening across the town back in 1972.

What memories do you have?

Do you know why these youngsters are trying to keep quiet?

1. Silence

Do you know why these youngsters are trying to keep quiet? Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Pictured in 1972 is St Barnabas Church, in Heortnesse Road, Hartlepool.

2. St Barnabas Church

Pictured in 1972 is St Barnabas Church, in Heortnesse Road, Hartlepool. Photo: Central Library

Can anyone name this Hartlepool United team from 1972?

3. Hartlepool United

Can anyone name this Hartlepool United team from 1972? Photo: Other, third party

Does anyone remember the Railway House on Church Street?

4. The railway house

Does anyone remember the Railway House on Church Street? Photo: Central Library

