From new supermarkets and colleges to an upgraded train station and a film studio – the landscape of Hartlepool looks very different now than it did 50 or more years ago.
1. Park Road and York Road junction
Pictured in the 1960s or 1970s is the junction of Park Road and York Road. Here you can see Saint George's United Reformed Church and the town's Christmas tree. Photo: TC
2. Park Road and York Road junction
This junction looks a little different today. While the church still stands, the buildings have been modernised and Titan House erected where the Christmas tree once stood. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Hartlepool College of Further Education
The old Hartlepool College of Further Education must have had hundreds of thousands of students through its doors since it opened in the 1960s. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
4. Hartlepool College of Further Education
Thanks to government funding, the old college building was demolished and a new £52million building erected in its place. Photo: Frank Reid