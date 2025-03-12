Hartlepool has seen many faces over the years, from supermarkets and football grounds to museums and film studios.placeholder image
Hartlepool has seen many faces over the years, from supermarkets and football grounds to museums and film studios.

Step back in time: 18 photos of how Hartlepool looked back in the day compared to now

By Madeleine Raine
Published 12th Mar 2025, 13:27 BST
Our town’s landscape has seen many changes across the decades.

From new supermarkets and colleges to an upgraded train station and a film studio – the landscape of Hartlepool looks very different now than it did 50 or more years ago.

Pictured in the 1960s or 1970s is the junction of Park Road and York Road. Here you can see Saint George's United Reformed Church and the town's Christmas tree.

1. Park Road and York Road junction

Pictured in the 1960s or 1970s is the junction of Park Road and York Road. Here you can see Saint George's United Reformed Church and the town's Christmas tree. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
This junction looks a little different today. While the church still stands, the buildings have been modernised and Titan House erected where the Christmas tree once stood.

2. Park Road and York Road junction

This junction looks a little different today. While the church still stands, the buildings have been modernised and Titan House erected where the Christmas tree once stood. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The old Hartlepool College of Further Education must have had hundreds of thousands of students through its doors since it opened in the 1960s.

3. Hartlepool College of Further Education

The old Hartlepool College of Further Education must have had hundreds of thousands of students through its doors since it opened in the 1960s. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Photo Sales
Thanks to government funding, the old college building was demolished and a new £52million building erected in its place.

4. Hartlepool College of Further Education

Thanks to government funding, the old college building was demolished and a new £52million building erected in its place. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice