Step back in time: 18 retro photos of people enjoying life in Hartlepool in 2011

By Madeleine Raine
Published 17th Feb 2025, 12:36 GMT
The year 2011 holds a lot of memories for people across the town.

From awards evenings to fundraising events – there is something for many people to remember as these pictures suggest.

Joel Kerr presents Golden Flats Primary School pupils Ellie King and Ashleigh Turnbull with a tree.

1. What a generous gift

Joel Kerr presents Golden Flats Primary School pupils Ellie King and Ashleigh Turnbull with a tree. Photo: Frank Reid

Brave dippers brave the North Sea for the Boxing Day Dip.

2. Braving the dip

Brave dippers brave the North Sea for the Boxing Day Dip. Photo: Tom Yeoman

Alesha Dixon pays a visit to Manor College of Technology.

3. Special guest

Alesha Dixon pays a visit to Manor College of Technology. Photo: Frank Reid

Winners of the 2011 Hartlepool Good Health Awards pose for a group photo.

4. Good health awards

Winners of the 2011 Hartlepool Good Health Awards pose for a group photo. Photo: Craig Leng

