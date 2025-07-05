Do you recognise anyone?placeholder image
Step back in time: 21 retro photos of Hartlepool’s Rossmere area across the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 5th Jul 2025, 13:40 BST
Hartlepool’s Rossmere has a lot of history to share.

From its park and primary school to church and community centre, lots of memories have been created here.

Little Fishers play group takes a walk in Rossmere Park in 2006.

1. Little Fishers

Little Fishers play group takes a walk in Rossmere Park in 2006. Photo: DP

Youngsters have fun in the sun in 2003 for Hartlepool Youth Day.

2. Fun in the sun

Youngsters have fun in the sun in 2003 for Hartlepool Youth Day. Photo: Frank Reid

Pupils from St Teresa's Roman Catholic Primary School get planting in the Rossmere allotments in 2008.

3. Budding gardeners

Pupils from St Teresa's Roman Catholic Primary School get planting in the Rossmere allotments in 2008. Photo: LH

Local residents complain to the council about plans to keep Rossmere Park open late in 2003.

4. Community

Local residents complain to the council about plans to keep Rossmere Park open late in 2003. Photo: DW

