From its park and primary school to church and community centre, lots of memories have been created here.
1. Little Fishers
Little Fishers play group takes a walk in Rossmere Park in 2006. Photo: DP
2. Fun in the sun
Youngsters have fun in the sun in 2003 for Hartlepool Youth Day. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Budding gardeners
Pupils from St Teresa's Roman Catholic Primary School get planting in the Rossmere allotments in 2008. Photo: LH
4. Community
Local residents complain to the council about plans to keep Rossmere Park open late in 2003. Photo: DW
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.