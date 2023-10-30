Step back in time: Here are 30 photos of pupils at Hartlepool Sixth Form College across the decades
Do you recognise anyone in this photo flashback from Hartlepool Sixth Form College?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:26 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 11:27 GMT
The original house at Brinkburn, which forms part of the current Hartlepool Sixth Form College, had been the home of the Furness family, a shipbuilding and merchant family.
The site has had considerable changes made to its infrastructure, including the addition of classrooms, laboratories, a gymnasium and assembly hall.
In 1944, the school became the West Hartlepool Grammar School for Boys and in 1973 became the upper school of Brinkburn Comprehensive School.
It later became Hartlepool Sixth Form College.
1 / 8