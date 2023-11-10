Do you recognise anyone in this photo flashback from Hartlepool Sixth Form College?
The original house at Brinkburn, which forms part of the current Hartlepool Sixth Form College, had been the home of the Furness family, a shipbuilding and merchant family.
The site has had considerable changes made to its infrastructure, including the addition of classrooms, laboratories, a gymnasium and assembly hall.
In 1944, the school became the West Hartlepool Grammar School for Boys and in 1973 became the upper school of Brinkburn Comprehensive School.
It later became Hartlepool Sixth Form College.
1. Learning a new language
Japanese exchange students Satoko Fukase and Reika Arimura take part in a year long exchange visit at the college in 1991. Chris Craig and John Cusworth are pictured alongside them. Photo: Other, third party
2. Badminton in the dark
Students from Hartlepool Sixth Form College don glow-in-the-dark face paint and play badminton in the dark to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation as part of its Rock up in Red day. Pictured are Rebecca Dixon, Marcus Turnbull, Chris Hopkinson and Mathew Harland. Photo: TY
3. Brave the shave
Hartlepool Sixth Form College student Ricky Adams gets his head shaved by Shannon Cummings and Rachel Hodgman in 2013. Photo: Frank Reid
4. When the Tardis came to college
Dr Who's famous time travelling Tardis arrived at Hartlepool Sixth Form College in May 1995 as part of Adult Learners Week. Pictured with the Tardis are mature students Rolf Parvin and Pat Betson. Photo: Other, third party