Step into Christmas: Here are 22 photos of people in and around Hartlepool putting up their Christmas decorations over the decades

Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in these retro photos?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 28th Nov 2023, 16:35 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 16:50 GMT

Christmas is just around the corner and lots of people have already started putting their Christmas decorations up.

So, to get into the festive spirit, and to give you some inspiration, here are 22 nostalgic photos of people across Hartlepool and its surrounding areas putting up their Christmas decorations across the years.

Tommy Clogg shows off his Christmas decorations.

1. Now that's a display

Tommy Clogg shows off his Christmas decorations. Photo: LH

Stella Heron poses with her 64-year-old Savoy Hotel Christmas tree in 2007.

2. Now that's an old tree

Stella Heron poses with her 64-year-old Savoy Hotel Christmas tree in 2007. Photo: Frank Reid

Linda Harey shows off her fantastic Christmas display at her Hesleden home.

3. Christmastime

Linda Harey shows off her fantastic Christmas display at her Hesleden home. Photo: Frank Reid

Richard Haswell has a fantastic display at his Haswell home.

4. Sparkling lights

Richard Haswell has a fantastic display at his Haswell home. Photo: Frank Reid

