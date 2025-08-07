Hundreds of conversations have been held to help decide how £20 million awarded to Hartlepool should be prioritised.

A survey is currently being carried out by Hartlepool Community Trust for the government’s Plan for Neighbourhoods scheme.

Hartlepool was named earlier this year as one of 75 communities selected to receive £20 million to “tackle deprivation and turbocharge growth”.

Residents in all 12 wards in the town are being asked to say in what areas they think the money should be spent including transport, health, work and skills and high street regeneration.

The latest stage of the survey runs until September 7.

Survey organisers stated: “The Plan for Neighbourhoods survey is there to listen to people who live in Hartlepool about the area they live, in order to help prioritise spending £20 million pounds over 10 years, where it's needed the most.”

Hartlepool Community Trust has had more than 370 conversations about the scheme so far.

Other issues it wants to hear about in each area include safety and security, education and opportunities, community togetherness and housing.

The Plan for Neighbourhoods aims to give more control to local communities of how government cash is spent.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said when the scheme was announced: “For years, too many neighbourhoods have been starved of investment, despite their potential to thrive and grow.

"Our fully funded Plan for Neighbourhoods puts local people in the driving seat of their potential, having control of where the Whitehall cash goes – what issues they want to tackle, where they want to regenerate and what growth they want turbocharge.”

The Hartlepool Community Trust has been hosting a range of events and activities across the town to encourage people to fill in the survey.

They are next due to be at Play Streets Community Play events at Belle Vue Centre car park on Thursday, August 7, at 2pm-4pm, and Hartlepool United Supporters Club, on August 12, 19, and 26 at 1pm-3pm.

Look out for them also at the Kilmarnock Road Centre on Friday, August 15, from 9am-12pm, and Middleton Grange Shopping Centre on Monday, August 18, between 11am and 2pm.

The survey can also be completed online via link at yoursay.hartlepool.gov.uk.