Stolen pups mysteriously return to Hartlepool kennels just hours after theft

Thieves pounced at Ken Dobson's kennels on the edge of Hartlepool on Sunday evening and snatched two six-week-old hounds who are set for racing careers.

Heartbroken Ken launched a social media appeal and 11 hours later heard one of the pups barking on his land.

Mr Dobson, 64, said: "I noticed with horror the dogs had gone when I went to do a check and it was obvious the kennels had been raided.

Kennels worker Aimee Mathewson with the greyhounds after they were returned.

"Items such as a 40 litre jerry can for petrol had vanished, but much more worryingly two of the puppies were missing.

"I then saw that the thieves had smashed their way in and had cut through fences.

"Things can be replaced, but our absolute focus was getting back these two six-week-old puppies because animals can't be."

Ken contacted the police and launched a social media appeal in a desperate bid to find the dogs, who are so young they haven't yet been named.

The pair of unnamed Hartlepool pups are back at their Hartlepool kennels.

At around 4am on Monday Ken heard one of the pups barking at a hedgehog and to his relief saw they had both been returned.

A car had earlier been seen stopping close to his home, and he believes the thieves had a change of heart and decided to bring the dogs back.

Ken, who described the value of racing greyhound pups as “zero”, added: “A car was seen to come to the gate which was locked and we wondered what was going on.“My brother then found the dogs at 4am.

"He was sleeping in the car with the windows open and I slept at the kennels so we could start the search again when we were rested.

“There was a commotion with a hedgehog and my brother heard a puppy bark and they turned up about 20 metres away.

“We don't know if that car was dropping them off.

“The dogs were frightened and totally out of their comfort zone but we managed to pick them up and take them in the kennels.