More than 300 football players across Shotton Colliery and Trimdon took part in the campaign and wore purple “stoma aware” bands.

Seven-year-old Jack Dale was first fitted with an ileostomy stoma bag in January 2022 after suffering intestine complications.

A stoma is a surgical opening on the stomach and is used to treat a range of illnesses.

Jack Dale, 7, with Shotton Colliery Football Club.

Jack, who plays for Shotton Colts under 8s team, wore his purple band with pride as he was greeted by countless teams wanting a photograph with him.

Jack’s mum, Zoe Dale, said: “From the moment he put his band on, he absolutely loved it. He never took it off.”

When Jack was first fitted with a stoma bag he suffered a loss in confidence, hiding the bag from his friends and teachers.

Zoe said: “His confidence was trashed. It was so low.”

Jack Dale, 7, ready for Stoma Awareness Day at his school, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Primary School.

Once Jack started playing football again, it helped him regain the confidence he had lost.

Zoe said: “He absolutely loves his football, he wouldn’t stop playing it for the world.”

Jack also had the support from his school, Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School, in Shotton Colliery.

Pupils at the school raised awareness by wearing the colour purple recently while learning about stomas and designing their own stoma bag.

Jack Dale, 7, proudly showing his stoma bag.

More than 40 bags were designed by pupils in Jack’s class, giving him a new one to wear every day.

Zoe said: “There were so many, I don’t think he could pick a favourite.”

A number of pupils from Jack’s class even went home to educate their own families about stomas and what it is like living with one.

Zoe said: “This campaign has given Jack the opportunity to share his story with other families.”

Jack Dale, 7, holding a Stoma Aware poster.

Jack is already thinking about what he can do to raise awareness next year.

Zoe said: “Jack said ‘next year we need to go bigger’.”

More information on Jack’s story can be found on Facebook at Jack's Stoma Journey.