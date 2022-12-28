ITV’s dramatisation of Hartlepool conman John Darwin’s faked death was one of the television highlights of 2022.
As these pictures show, much of the filming for The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe actually took place in the town where his plot was hatched. For details of other TV shows and movies to be filmed in our area, click here.
1. Title role
Eddie Marsan is seen playing canoe conman John Darwin during filming in Seaton Carew in April 2021.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. What really happened?
The ITV drama recreated the tale of how Darwin faked his own death in Hartlepool in a 2002 canoeing accident before eventually fleeing to Panama with wife Anne to begin a new life with the insurance payout.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Fateful moment
Fifty-one-year-old former teacher Darwin, played here by Marsan, was reported missing by his wife after apparently canoeing off the coast of Seaton Carew, close to where he lived, in March 2002.
Photo: ITV
4. Sheltering from the impending storm
The Darwins were charged with fraud after their deceit unravelled when John walked into a London police station in 2007 and both were jailed for more than six years each the following year.
Photo: Frank Reid