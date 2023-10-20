Storm Babet: Hartlepool United's Centenary Wall is 'damaged by strong winds'
Bricks have been ripped from Hartlepool United’s Centenary Wall following the arrival of Storm Babet.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 20th Oct 2023, 17:48 BST- 1 min read
Part of the wall – which includes poignant tributes to late fans from loved ones – was damaged by severe overnight winds.
The club said in a social media statement on Friday: “This morning, we were saddened to discover our Centenary Wall had been damaged by strong winds.
“We have rescued the damaged bricks and will be working on salvaging any that we can.
"We will either attempt to return these to their original position or fans will be able to collect.”