Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office had already issued a yellow weather warning for the are with persistent downpours and heavy wind expected throughout Thursday, November 2, and Friday, November 3.

On Thursday, Hartlepool is expected to experience wind gusts of up to 32 miles per hour in the morning, which will gradually ease throughout the day and night, before rising back to 31 miles per hour on Friday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is still far less than the 50 miles per hour gusts experienced when Storm Babet appeared a fortnight ago.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rain is expected to be heavy throughout Thursday although it is forecast to stop by 1am on Friday.