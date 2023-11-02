News you can trust since 1877
Storm Ciaran: Here’s what to expect over the coming days in Hartlepool

Hartlepool woke to another wet and windy morning as Storm Ciaran arrived in town.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 10:21 GMT- 1 min read
The Met Office had already issued a yellow weather warning for the are with persistent downpours and heavy wind expected throughout Thursday, November 2, and Friday, November 3.

On Thursday, Hartlepool is expected to experience wind gusts of up to 32 miles per hour in the morning, which will gradually ease throughout the day and night, before rising back to 31 miles per hour on Friday morning.

This is still far less than the 50 miles per hour gusts experienced when Storm Babet appeared a fortnight ago.

Rain is expected to be heavy throughout Thursday although it is forecast to stop by 1am on Friday.

Saturday is expected to be dry with sunshine returning on Sunday.

