Storm Ciaran: Here’s what to expect over the coming days in Hartlepool
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Met Office had already issued a yellow weather warning for the are with persistent downpours and heavy wind expected throughout Thursday, November 2, and Friday, November 3.
On Thursday, Hartlepool is expected to experience wind gusts of up to 32 miles per hour in the morning, which will gradually ease throughout the day and night, before rising back to 31 miles per hour on Friday morning.
This is still far less than the 50 miles per hour gusts experienced when Storm Babet appeared a fortnight ago.
Rain is expected to be heavy throughout Thursday although it is forecast to stop by 1am on Friday.
Saturday is expected to be dry with sunshine returning on Sunday.