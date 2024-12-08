The Met Office has extended Hartlepool’s yellow weather warning for wind until 6pm on Sunday, December 8, following large-scale disruption across the town on Saturday, December 7.

The Met Office has extended its yellow weather warning for wind in Hartlepool as Storm Darragh sweeps across the country.

While wind gusts are not as strong as they were on Saturday, they are still expected to reach 57 mph.

The wind may cause disruption to travel, with difficult driving conditions likely.

Winds are expected to slowly ease from the North through the day.

On Saturday, Cleveland Police were diverting drivers on the A689 eastbound towards Hartlepool through Greatham due to flooding and large amounts of debris on the carriageway.

Drivers heading into the Headland, in Hartlepool, also faced delays on Saturday as the Christmas greetings sign near the Victoria Arms blew down.