Storm Debi: Yellow weather warning for Hartlepool as another storm is set to reach town

Another week and another storm is set to reach Hartlepool.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 13th Nov 2023, 12:56 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 13:04 GMT
Following Storm Babet in October and Storm Ciaran earlier this month, Storm Debi is next to arrive.

It is currently hurling itself across country from the North West and Wales to the North East after beginning its devastation in Ireland.

Winds reaching speeds of 77 miles per hour have been recorded in North Wales.

A lane was closed due to standing water in Marina Way, Hartlepool, on Monday ahead to Storm Debi's arrival.A lane was closed due to standing water in Marina Way, Hartlepool, on Monday ahead to Storm Debi's arrival.
A lane was closed due to standing water in Marina Way, Hartlepool, on Monday ahead to Storm Debi's arrival.

While they are expected to slow down by the time they reach the North East, they are still expected to exceed 45 miles per hour by the time they reach Hartlepool at around 3pm.

Their anticipated speed is still enough for the town to included as part of a yellow wind warning issued by the Met Office.

This states that "injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible” and that “some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen”.

Monday’s windy conditions have been accompanied by more rainfall.

Further downpours are expected on Tuesday although Storm Debi is predicted to heading across the North Sea at that point with Hartlepool wind speeds back down to 10 miles per hour.

