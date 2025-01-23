Storm Éowyn latest: When is Hartlepool likely to be hit and how long will the wind and rain last?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued an update on Storm Éowyn’s likely presence in Hartlepool.

It has issued both an amber weather warning a longer yellow weather warning for winds in town on Friday, January 24.

Heavy rainfall is also expected early on Friday although this is expected to disappear by 8am.

The amber weather warning is in place from 6am until 9pm when wind gusts are expected to peak at 65 miles per hour.

There is also a separate yellow weather warning for wind from midnight on Thursday, January 23, until midnight on Friday, January 24.

A yellow weather warning means there is a low-level risk of impact such as some travel disruption.

An amber weather warning, however, forecasts “widespread disruption” and the potential for power cuts, roofs blowing off and flying debris.

In the early hours of Friday morning in Hartlepool, wind gusts are expected to be at around 48 mph before rising sharply to highs of 65mph between 11am and 1pm.

By 6pm, wind gusts are expected to be lower at 51 mph before slowly calming throughout the evening and overnight.

Despite temperatures being slightly milder than of late, with daytime highs of 10 degrees Celsius, Friday’s temperatures are expected to feel a lot cooler at just 4 degrees Celsius because of the winds.

Come Saturday, January 25, the amber and yellow warnings are due to end with wind speeds forecast to fall to highs of 36 miles per hour on a sunny day.