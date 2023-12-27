Storm Gerrit: How long will it remain in Hartlepool and what's the new year weather going to be like?

Hartlepool woke on Wednesday to a wet and wild one after mild weather on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The town experienced the tip of Storm Gerrit as it swept east across the United Kingdom before heading north towards Scotland.

Wind warnings are in place for the south of England and across the English Channel coast as well as parts of western Wales, north-west England, Northern Ireland, northern Scotland and the Northern Isles.

Snow is also expected across higher ground in the Pennines and in northern parts of Scotland.

A motorist drives through puddles of water in Cleveland Road, Hartlepool, on Wednesday, December 27. Picture by FRANK REID

In Hartlepool, thankfully, conditions are not expected to be so extreme.

Winds are expected to peak at 42 miles per hour at around 2pm on December 27 before subsiding to 31 miles per hour overnight and into tomorrow.

Rainfall is expected to ease at around 5pm before returning during intervals in what is expected to be a sunny Thursday.

Friday is expected to be sunny if cold with gusts of wind reaching around 22 miles per hour.

Daisy gets a cuddle from owner Dave Gregory as they make their way home during Storm Gerrit. Picture by FRANK REID

As for the weekend, rain is expected to return on Saturday with New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day remaining dry but cold with temperatures reaching a maximum of 6 degrees Celsius.

We are sure this won’t prevent some people from heading out on New Year’s Eve in a T-shirt or sleeveless number.