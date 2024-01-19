Storm Isha: Hartlepool receives amber weather warning ahead of strong winds and heavy rain
Officials at the Met Office have issued an amber weather warning for Hartlepool on Sunday, January 21, and Monday, January 22, as Storm Isha sweeps the nation.
Storm Isha is the ninth storm of the season and is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the area.
On Sunday, heavy rain is expected in Hartlepool from around 3pm until the early hours of the morning on Monday with wind gusts are expected to reach 50 miles per hour.
Monday is set to be drier, with only a five per cent chance of rain, although wind gusts are expected to still be strong at 42 miles per hour.
As the strong winds begin to settle, however, temperatures are expected to gradually rise from nine degrees Celsius on Sunday and Monday to 13 degrees Celsius by Tuesday, January 23.