Storm Isha: Hartlepool receives amber weather warning ahead of strong winds and heavy rain

Here is what to expect from the weather next week as the Met Office warn of strong winds and heavy rain in the North East.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officials at the Met Office have issued an amber weather warning for Hartlepool on Sunday, January 21, and Monday, January 22, as Storm Isha sweeps the nation.

Storm Isha is the ninth storm of the season and is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday, heavy rain is expected in Hartlepool from around 3pm until the early hours of the morning on Monday with wind gusts are expected to reach 50 miles per hour.

An amber weather warning has been issued for heavy wind and rain in Hartlepool.

Monday is set to be drier, with only a five per cent chance of rain, although wind gusts are expected to still be strong at 42 miles per hour.