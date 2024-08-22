Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is what to expect from the weather tomorrow as the Met Office warns of strong winds across the North East.

Officials at the Met Office have issued an amber weather warning for Hartlepool from 5am until 11am on Friday, August 23, as storm Lilian sweeps across the North East.

Heavy rain is expected between 3am and 5am with wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour forecast across the morning.

By 6pm, Hartlepool can expect to see late sunshine and a drop in wind speed to 30 miles per hour.

Temperatures are expected to be on the cooler side as they sit between 19 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius.

Storm Lilian is expected to bring strong winds, which may lead to disruption to travel and infrastructure on Friday morning.

This could include damage to buildings, injuries and danger to life from flying debris, power cuts and the closure of roads and bridges.