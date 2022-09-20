Toni Rogerson, 22, will cycle 100 miles from Hartlepool to Whitby and back on Saturday, November 26, to raise money for the Hartlepool Ambulance Charity.

The Hartlepool Ambulance Charity provides life-saving equipment, training opportunities and ambulances for the town and relies solely on donations.

Toni, a second-year paramedic student at Teesside University, will be joined by her sister Emma Rogerson, 24, and mum Clodagh Rogerson Bentham, 44.

From left: Emma Rogerson, 24, Toni Rogerson, 22, and Clodagh Rogerson Bentham, 44.

She said: “Everyone thought I was crazy doing a 100-mile ride but I’m up for the challenge and excited for the journey.”

Toni has already factored in regular refreshment and toilet breaks and aims to complete the ride in one day.

Toni, who is not a regular rider, volunteers at the Hartlepool Ambulance Charity and wanted to show her support by going the extra mile.

She said: “I always support local charities and this one is important to me, especially as I am wanting to pursue my career as a paramedic when I qualify."

Toni’s dad died in 2015 and she has since taken part in campaigns to raise awareness of men’s mental health struggles.

In 2017, she made a short film called See the Signs – Save a Life with her sister Emma to inform people about male suicide.

The pandemic made it difficult for Toni to do a lot of fundraising but she hopes this 100-mile bike ride will make up for it.

Donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/toni-rogerson1.