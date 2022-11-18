Harbour is an independent charity that provides advice and assistance to people affected by domestic abuse.

The fundraiser will be held at The Flagship Restaurant, in Hartlepool College of Further Education, on Tuesday, December 13, from 5pm until 7pm.

There will be hot dogs, bingo, mulled wine, cupcakes and a special visit from Santa.

From left, Lucy Price, Leah Douglas, Emma Harrington, module leader Katherine Allen, Jasmine Wilson, Suzanne Bird, and Eden Wormald, at Hartlepool College of Further Education ahead of their upcoming charity event.

Travel and tourism student Eden Wormald, 28, said: “We want every child, especially with the cost of living crisis, to get a present.”

She added: “As a mum myself, I know how hard it can be.”

A representative from Harbour will also be available on the night and attendees are encouraged to donate any pre-loved or unwanted items, in good condition, to the cause.

Tickets can be bought at the college and are £2 for adults, which includes a glass of mulled wine, and £1 for children, which includes a visit and gift from Santa.