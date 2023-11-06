News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Stunning Northern Lights captured on camera over Hartlepool's Steetley Pier

The Northern Lights put on a stunning show over Hartlepool over the weekend.
By Mark Payne
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:56 GMT- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The colourful lights shimmered in the sky providing brilliant picture opportunities for local residents and photographers.

These great images were captured by Ste and Amanda Ainger overlooking Steetley Pier on Sunday evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ste said: “They were taken from Hartlepool headland overlooking Steetley pier.

The Northern Lights as seen from the Headland in Hartlepool on November 5.The Northern Lights as seen from the Headland in Hartlepool on November 5.
The Northern Lights as seen from the Headland in Hartlepool on November 5.
Most Popular

“It was about 6pm. They were taken on our phones as that was the only way to see them by taking a photo on a three second timer.”

The natural light show coincided with Bonfire Night firework displays happening all around town including at Seaton Carew.

Ste added: “I thought it was ideal to get the rockets set off on bonfire night in the same shot.

"Natural beauty vs man made beauty.”

The lights have been visible all around the UK from Stonehenge to Scotland.

They are caused by atoms and molecules in the Earth’s atmosphere colliding with particles from the sun.

Related topics:HartlepoolScotlandEarthSeaton Carew