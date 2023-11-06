Stunning Northern Lights captured on camera over Hartlepool's Steetley Pier
The colourful lights shimmered in the sky providing brilliant picture opportunities for local residents and photographers.
These great images were captured by Ste and Amanda Ainger overlooking Steetley Pier on Sunday evening.
Ste said: “They were taken from Hartlepool headland overlooking Steetley pier.
“It was about 6pm. They were taken on our phones as that was the only way to see them by taking a photo on a three second timer.”
The natural light show coincided with Bonfire Night firework displays happening all around town including at Seaton Carew.
Ste added: “I thought it was ideal to get the rockets set off on bonfire night in the same shot.
"Natural beauty vs man made beauty.”
The lights have been visible all around the UK from Stonehenge to Scotland.
They are caused by atoms and molecules in the Earth’s atmosphere colliding with particles from the sun.