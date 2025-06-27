Could you see yourself living here?placeholder image
‘Stunning’ three-bed Hartlepool home hits the market for just £250,000

By Madeleine Raine
Published 27th Jun 2025, 16:29 BST
This semi-detached home has three bedrooms, one bathroom and a garden room.

Located on Tunstall Avenue, in Hartlepool, it is currently on the market for £250,000 and is being marketed by igomove.

1. Tunstall Avenue

This semi-detached home on Tunstall Avenue, in Hartlepool, has three bedrooms, one bathroom and a modern family kitchen. Photo: Rightmove

This impressive entrance hall has solid stairs leading to the first floor, exposed brickwork and under stairs storage.

2. Entrance hall

This impressive entrance hall has solid stairs leading to the first floor, exposed brickwork and under stairs storage. Photo: Rightmove

This large and extended room is a fantastic space, encompassing a modern kitchen, dining area and snug.

3. Lounge/kitchen/diner

This large and extended room is a fantastic space, encompassing a modern kitchen, dining area and snug. Photo: Rightmove

This open-plan room has bifold doors that lead out into the garden and a Spanish wood burning stove with tiled feature walls and hearth.

4. Dining area

This open-plan room has bifold doors that lead out into the garden and a Spanish wood burning stove with tiled feature walls and hearth. Photo: Rightmove

