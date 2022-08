From splash-tastic fun at the Waterfront Festival to fabulous fancy dress at the Headland Carnival Parade, there’s been plenty going on to keep Hartlepool families of all ages entertained in July and August.

We’ve also experienced some of the hottest days in the town’s history, with crowds of people from across Hartlepool and beyond heading to our coast in a bid to keep cool.

Get caught up on some of this summer’s moments so far in our picture round-up.

1. Making a splash! Lola Cosgrove makes the most of the summer holidays with a dip in the sea. Photo: Hartlepool Mail Photo Sales

2. Hard work pays off Participants take a rest and a drink at the end of the Big Lime Triathlon event in Hartlepool. Well done team! Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. In a spin Fun at the fair as this summer's Headland Carnival got underway. Did you have a go on the rides? Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Champion builders Some young architects ready to take part in the Headland Carnival sandcastle competition on Fish Sands earlier in the holidays. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales