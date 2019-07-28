Sunderland Airshow 2019: How the final day unfolded as events came to a close
The final day of the Sunderland Airshow 2019 is upon us.
By Fiona Thompson
Sunday, 28 July, 2019, 10:11
Families will be hoping for a drier day after Saturday’s downpours saw the Battle of Britain memorial flight cancelled.
Today is set to be much drier, with only a 10% chance of rain, so we are full of hope the packed schedule of flying displays will all go ahead as planned. We will be keeping you up to speed on the days events via our live blog here: