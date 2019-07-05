Sunderland Airshow 2019: Our guide to what's on when at this year's bumper event

This year’s Sunderland Airshow is just around the corner – so we have taken a look at what’s in store as the region prepares for take-off.

By Debra Fox
Friday, 05 July, 2019, 15:37
Will you be heading out to this year's Sunderland Airshow?

This year's programme is set to be bigger and better than ever, with thousands of families from across Wearside and the wider North East expected to visit Sunderland over the weekend from Friday, July 26 until Sunday, July 28.

Highlights include a big top in Recreation Park, where youngsters can meet their favourite princesses and superheroes and take part in arts and crafts; an amazing show from a Bubbleologist at Marine Walk; Scouting for Girls, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and DJ Pat Sharpe live at Cliffe Park and – of course – some of the world’s finest flying displays just to top it all off.

The Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers put on a spectacular aerial display at 2018's Sunderland Airshow. Picture: North News.

Sunderland City Council Cabinet Member for Communities and Culture, Councillor John Kelly said: “I’m sure people will look forward to one of the biggest and most exciting ground and stage programmes we’ve ever had at Sunderland Airshow.

“It’s a fantastic programme of free family fun right along the seafront, so there’s something to entertain the whole family. What will never change, and what makes this event so special is, of course, the aircraft."

Here’s a handy what’s-on guide so you can plan your visit to the Sunderland Airshow:

Friday, July 26

Spectators enjoy the entertainment at the Sunderland Airshow in 2018. Picture: North News. NOT AVAILABLE FOR PRINT SALES

2pm - 8pm: Drop-in craft workshop sessions with Artventurers at the Big Top

4pm – 5.30pm: Local music artists with support from the Bunker Stage

6pm – 6.05pm: Welcome from Mayor of Sunderland Councillor David Snowdon, Cliffe Park

6.05pm – 6.30pm: Music from The Band of her Majesty’s Royal Marines Scotland, Cliffe Park

Eyes to the skies at Seaburn. Picture: North News.

6.10pm-6.30pm: RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

6.30pm – 7.05pm: Music set by DJ Pat Sharp, Cliffe Park

7.10pm – 7.30pm: Swiss Air Force PC-7 Team

7.35pm – 20.05pm: Music from Vandebilt, Cliffe Park

8.15pm – 8.23pm: RAF Typhoon

8.25pm – 8.55pm: Music from Scouting for Girls, Cliffe Park

9pm – 9.15pm: Fireflies Aerobatic Display Team

9.15pm – 9.45pm: Music from Scouting for Girls, Cliffe Park

9.50pm – 10pm: Firework display

Saturday, July 27

10am – 2pm: Meet and greet sessions and interactive shows with superheroes and princesses at the Big Top

10.30am – 10.50am: Music from Hebburn and Sunderland Sea Cadets Band, Cliffe Park

11am – 5pm: Face painting at Marine Walk

11.15am – 11.50am: Music from The Band of her Majesty’s Royal Marines Scotland, Cliffe Park

11.30am – 4.30pm: Shows from the Bubbleologist at Marine Walk – they will take place every hour

12pm – 2.10pm: Flying display including Royal Navy Wildcat Helicopter, The Blades, RAF Typhoon, V-10B Bronco Ultimate Fighters (P-47, P-51, Spitfire, Buchon), RAF Chinook, Fireflies Aerobatic Display Team, RAF Falcons, Parachute Display Team

2pm – 6pm: Cool Science drop-in slime sessions at the Big Top

2.15pm- 2.55pm: Music from Sophie Ellis Bextor, Cliffe Park

3pm-5pm: Flying display including RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Swiss Air Force PC-7 Team, Strikemaster Pair, The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team, Wildcat Aerobatics, RAF Tutor, T-33 Shooting Star. The stage programme is hosted by Ray Spencer, with flying commentary provided by George Bacon.

Sunday, July 28

10.30am – 10.50am: Music from Casa Performing Arts, Cliffe Park

11am – 11.20am: Music from Olivia Glover, Cliffe Park

11am – 1.30pm: Drop-in craft workshop sessions with Artventurers at the Big Top

11am – 5pm: Face painting at Marine Walk

11.30am – 11.50am: Music from Bojangles Ukes, Cliffe Park

11.30am – 4.30pm: Shows from the Bubbleologist at Marine Walk – they will take place every hour

12pm – 2.20pm: Flying display including Royal Navy Wildcat Helicopter, The Blades, Strikemaster Pair, Wildcat Aerobatics, RAF Tutor Ultimate Fighters (P-47, P-51, Spitfire, Buchon), Fireflies Aerobatic Display Team, RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

2pm until 6pm: Meet and greet sessions and interactive shows with superheroes and princesses at the Big Top

2.20pm – 3pm: Music set by DJ Pat Sharp, Cliffe Park

3.10pm – 5pm: Flying display including RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, OV-10B Bronco, RAF Chinook, T-33 Shooting Star, Swiss Air Force PC-7 Team, The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team, RAF Typhoon. The stage programme is hosted by Ray Spencer with flying commentary provided by George Bacon.