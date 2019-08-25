Sunny success for summer fair in Hartlepool's Ward Jackson Park
Visitors to a Hartlepool park had a crafty good time at a new event for the town.
Ward Jackson Park’s The Place in the Park held a summer fair, the first of its kind, with a range of stalls offering locally-produced crafts and gifts.
Manager Maria Seymour said the cafe held a Christmas craft fair every year – but this had been the first time the event had been staged during the summer months.
“It is all local businesses who have come together to distribute their products,” she said.
“We have got all sorts of things, from children’s wear and cosmetics to home-made jewelry and picture frames – there is something for everybody from children right through.”
The scorching hot weather had proved to be a mixed blessing, said Maria: “We have had lots of people coming in and whizzing around because they want to get back into the sunshine,” she said.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“If it had been a colder day, perhaps they would have spent longer inside. Then again, if it had not been so hot, we might not have had so many people coming through the doors in the first place, so it is swings and roundabouts.”
Maria is pleased enough with the success of that’s event that she is already planning to include a summer fair in next year’s calendar.
“We have done Christmas fairs before but this is the first time we have done one in the summer,” she said.
“We thought we would see how it went – now we will plan it in again for next year.”