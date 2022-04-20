Surprising finds as Hartlepool rail volunteers spruce up station in clean up campaign

Reflecting Northern Rail’s involvement with the Keep Britain Tidy campaign, station adopters from the friends group, who regularly clean the station, have carried out an extended clean up campaign over the last two weeks.
The group enthusiastically targeted litter in neglected areas and undergrowth opposite the station main entrance where members were surprised to stumbled upon a pitched tent in the thickets.
They also worked hard to clear a thorny area behind the Transport Interchange bus shelters and finally tackled the landscaped areas and shrubbery around the car park filling several bags of litter.
Following the work, a member of the friends group has proposed a suggestion to Hartlepool Borough Council for how to enhance the large, grassed area to be to make it a more attractive and welcoming feature for visitors.