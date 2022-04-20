Surprising finds as Hartlepool rail volunteers spruce up station in clean up campaign

Reflecting Northern Rail’s involvement with the Keep Britain Tidy campaign, station adopters from the friends group, who regularly clean the station, have carried out an extended clean up campaign over the last two weeks.

The group enthusiastically targeted litter in neglected areas and undergrowth opposite the station main entrance where members were surprised to stumbled upon a pitched tent in the thickets.

They also worked hard to clear a thorny area behind the Transport Interchange bus shelters and finally tackled the landscaped areas and shrubbery around the car park filling several bags of litter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friends of Hartlepool Station members (left to right) David Noddings, John Hargreaves, Mike Anderson, and Graham Haywood.