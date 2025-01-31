This stunning family home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a conservatory.
It is currently taking offers of £525,000 and over, and is being marketed by Collier Estates.
1. The Green, Elwick
This semi-detached luxury farm house in Elwick has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This period property is rich in character and charm and dates back to the 1700s. Photo: Collier Estates
2. Entrance room
Entering this property, there is immediately a cosy reception room and cloakroom. This room boasts a feature inglenook fireplace and a multi-fuel burner. Photo: Collier Estates
3. Living room
This living room boasts a feature fireplace, wall panelling and three full-height arch-topped windows. Photo: Collier Estates
4. Kitchen
This open-plan kitchen is modern in style but also boasts period charm with its stunning exposed beams. Photo: Collier Estates
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.