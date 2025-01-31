Could you see yourself living here?Could you see yourself living here?
Take a look around this 18th Century farmhouse in Hartlepool on the market for £525,000

By Madeleine Raine
Published 31st Jan 2025, 04:45 BST
This farmhouse dates back to the 1700s and sits in the idyllic village of Elwick, on the outskirts of Hartlepool.

This stunning family home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a conservatory.

It is currently taking offers of £525,000 and over, and is being marketed by Collier Estates.

This semi-detached luxury farm house in Elwick has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This period property is rich in character and charm and dates back to the 1700s.

1. The Green, Elwick

This semi-detached luxury farm house in Elwick has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This period property is rich in character and charm and dates back to the 1700s. Photo: Collier Estates

Entering this property, there is immediately a cosy reception room and cloakroom. This room boasts a feature inglenook fireplace and a multi-fuel burner.

2. Entrance room

Entering this property, there is immediately a cosy reception room and cloakroom. This room boasts a feature inglenook fireplace and a multi-fuel burner. Photo: Collier Estates

This living room boasts a feature fireplace, wall panelling and three full-height arch-topped windows.

3. Living room

This living room boasts a feature fireplace, wall panelling and three full-height arch-topped windows. Photo: Collier Estates

This open-plan kitchen is modern in style but also boasts period charm with its stunning exposed beams.

4. Kitchen

This open-plan kitchen is modern in style but also boasts period charm with its stunning exposed beams. Photo: Collier Estates

