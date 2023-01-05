Take a look at ten of the oldest pubs in and around Hartlepool.placeholder image
Take a look at 10 of the oldest pubs in and around Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 5th Jan 2023, 16:56 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 09:43 GMT
Have you ever wondered how old your local is?

Some pubs listed have also served as other businesses prior to becoming free houses.

This list is not exhaustive.

The Blacksmiths Arms is Hartlepool's oldest serving pub, having been transformed from three cottages in the 1800s into a pub in 1821.

1. The Blacksmiths Arms, Stranton

The Blacksmiths Arms is Hartlepool's oldest serving pub, having been transformed from three cottages in the 1800s into a pub in 1821. Photo: Frank Reid

Formally known as The Harbour of Refuge, The Pot House was built in 1895 and took its current name from the dozens of pottery tiles that covered the outside walls.

2. The Pot House, the Headland

Formally known as The Harbour of Refuge, The Pot House was built in 1895 and took its current name from the dozens of pottery tiles that covered the outside walls. Photo: Frank Reid

Originally known as Burton Vaults, this pub was built in the 1860s, taking the name of the Fisherman's Arms in the 1920s.

3. The Fishermans Arms, the Headland

Originally known as Burton Vaults, this pub was built in the 1860s, taking the name of the Fisherman's Arms in the 1920s. Photo: Frank Reid

The Causeway was built in the 1820s as an inn and has held a beer house licence since 1862.

4. The Causeway, Stranton

The Causeway was built in the 1820s as an inn and has held a beer house licence since 1862. Photo: Frank Reid

