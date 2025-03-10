Scores of faces have been captured by our photographers over the years.placeholder image
Scores of faces have been captured by our photographers over the years.

Take a look at 17 retro photos of people out and about in the Brierton area of Hartlepool over the years

By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Mar 2025, 12:50 BST
Once home to a large community school, the Brierton area of Hartlepool has fond memories for thousands of former pupils as well as past and present residents in the area.

So we hope these nostalgic pictures from our archives will bring back happy memories.

Pupils and members of the public bury a time capsule on the site of the new Brierton Sports Centre in 2008.

1. Time capsule

Pupils and members of the public bury a time capsule on the site of the new Brierton Sports Centre in 2008. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Manor West Centre recycles old Christmas cards in 2005.

2. Time to recycle

Manor West Centre recycles old Christmas cards in 2005. Photo: LH

Photo Sales
Durham County FA received a boost following a £400 award given to Access to Learning, in Brierton Lane, in 2008.

3. Cash boost

Durham County FA received a boost following a £400 award given to Access to Learning, in Brierton Lane, in 2008. Photo: GW

Photo Sales
West Hartlepool Rugby Club hosts a fun day at the club's Brierton Lane ground back in 1991.

4. Back to the 90s

West Hartlepool Rugby Club hosts a fun day at the club's Brierton Lane ground back in 1991. Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice