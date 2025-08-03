Take a look at these retro photos from across the decades of people enjoying a street party in Hartlepool.placeholder image
Take a look at 21 retro photos of Hartlepool street parties from 1950 to 2020

By Madeleine Raine
Published 3rd Aug 2025, 16:49 BST
From Coronation parties to Covid gatherings, the people of Hartlepool have held many street parties over the years.

Do you recognise anyone?

Residents of Arncliffe Gardens gather to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday in 2016.

1. Birthday celebration

Residents of Arncliffe Gardens gather to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday in 2016. Photo: Joe Spence

Fenwick Avenue residents David Jackson, Rita Oliver and Ann Powell enjoy their VE Day street party.

2. VE Day

Fenwick Avenue residents David Jackson, Rita Oliver and Ann Powell enjoy their VE Day street party. Photo: Frank Reid

Helen Dawson and David Young hold a fundraising street party in 2016 for the Children's Trust and Ward 9 at the RVI hospital in Newcastle.

3. Fundraising time

Helen Dawson and David Young hold a fundraising street party in 2016 for the Children's Trust and Ward 9 at the RVI hospital in Newcastle. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Arncliffe Gardens residents enjoy some neighbourly company in 2016.

4. Having fun

Arncliffe Gardens residents enjoy some neighbourly company in 2016. Photo: Joe Spence

