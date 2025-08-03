Take a look at 21 retro photos of Hartlepool street parties from 1950 to 2020
Published 3rd Aug 2025, 16:49 BST
From Coronation parties to Covid gatherings, the people of Hartlepool have held many street parties over the years.
1. Birthday celebration
Residents of Arncliffe Gardens gather to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday in 2016. Photo: Joe Spence
2. VE Day
Fenwick Avenue residents David Jackson, Rita Oliver and Ann Powell enjoy their VE Day street party. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Fundraising time
Helen Dawson and David Young hold a fundraising street party in 2016 for the Children's Trust and Ward 9 at the RVI hospital in Newcastle. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
4. Having fun
Arncliffe Gardens residents enjoy some neighbourly company in 2016. Photo: Joe Spence
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.