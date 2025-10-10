A farm on the outskirts of Hartlepool is opening its pumpkin patch this weekend ahead of Halloween.

Tweddle Farm, in Filipoke Lane, Blackhall Colliery, will be welcoming visitors to its very own pumpkin patch every weekend from Saturday, October 11, and the full week leading up to Halloween on Friday, October 31.

Four thousand pumpkins will be on offer in a “variety of sizes and colours”, as well as sack racing, bean bag throwing, bowling, fairground rides and face painting.

There will be plenty of photo opportunities available across the farm with children’s character Wednesday Addams also set to make an appearance.

The pumpkin patch is open from 10am until 4pm with last admission at 3pm.

A standard admission ticket – £10.95 for children and £11.95 for adults – will give all visitors access to the Halloween event with an extra charge added at the end for any pumpkins taken home.

For more information, see https://www.tweddlefarm.co.uk/.