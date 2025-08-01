Take a look at the most popular streets to live in Hartlepool as new data is released.placeholder image
Take a look at the most popular streets to buy a house on in Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 2nd Aug 2025, 00:00 BST
Have you ever wondered how popular your street is for househunters?

We looked at land registry data from January 1 until May 31 to determine where the most properties were being sold across Hartlepool.

We have only included locations where three or more homes were sold.

1. Stockton Road

Five houses were sold on this road between January 1 and May 31. Photo: Frank Reid

2. Cornwall Street

Four houses were sold on this street between January 1 and May 31. Photo: Frank Reid

3. Woodside Meadows

Four properties were sold on this street between January 1 and May 31. Photo: Frank Reid

4. Borrowdale Street

Three houses were sold on this street between January 1 and May 31. Photo: Frank Reid

