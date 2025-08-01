Take a look at the most popular streets to buy a house on in Hartlepool

We looked at land registry data from January 1 until May 31 to determine where the most properties were being sold across Hartlepool.
We have only included locations where three or more homes were sold.
1 / 3
We looked at land registry data from January 1 until May 31 to determine where the most properties were being sold across Hartlepool.
We have only included locations where three or more homes were sold.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.