Take a look inside and above this four-bed Hartlepool bungalow in Seaton Carew

By Madeleine Raine
Published 15th Nov 2024, 04:45 GMT
This four-bed detached bungalow in Seaton Carew, Hartlepool, has a double garage, self-contained annexe and outdoor snook.

This home, in Bilsdale Road, Seaton Carew, is currently on the market for £425,000 and is being marketed by igomove.

This detached bungalow has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and is in a desirable area of Seaton Carew.

1. Bilsdale Road

This detached bungalow has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and is in a desirable area of Seaton Carew.

The hallway leads off into the master bedroom on one side and the open-plan kitchen, diner and living room on the other.

2. Entrance hall

The hallway leads off into the master bedroom on one side and the open-plan kitchen, diner and living room on the other.

This large and spacious lounge has a beautiful dual fuel fireplace that also serves as a media wall.

3. Living room

This large and spacious lounge has a beautiful dual fuel fireplace that also serves as a media wall.

This modern kitchen has a separate kitchen island that is being used as a breakfast bar.

4. Kitchen

This modern kitchen has a separate kitchen island that is being used as a breakfast bar.

