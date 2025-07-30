Could you see yourself living in this large detached family home with six bedrooms, a garage and sauna room?placeholder image
Could you see yourself living in this large detached family home with six bedrooms, a garage and sauna room?

Take a look inside ‘exceptional’ six-bed Hartlepool home featuring sauna, summer house and home gym

By Madeleine Raine
Published 30th Jul 2025, 11:39 BST
This large detached family home at Waterside Way in the High Throston area of town has six bedrooms, three bathrooms and a sauna room.

Currently on the market for £675,000, it is being marketed by igomove.

This large detached family home has six bedrooms, three bathrooms and a sauna room.

1. Waterside Way

This large detached family home has six bedrooms, three bathrooms and a sauna room.

This dual aspect lounge has a large bay window at the front of the property, with French doors leading out into the back garden.

2. Lounge

This dual aspect lounge has a large bay window at the front of the property, with French doors leading out into the back garden.

This good-sized modern kitchen has a number of integrated appliances including a wine cooler.

3. Kitchen

This good-sized modern kitchen has a number of integrated appliances including a wine cooler.

Integrated into the kitchen is this stunning breakfast bar, perfecting for enjoining a bite to eat with family.

4. Breakfast area

Integrated into the kitchen is this stunning breakfast bar, perfecting for enjoining a bite to eat with family.

Hartlepool
